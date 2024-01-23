Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Says She's Ready to Drop His Last Name

Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal I'm Done with Hefner Name ... Going Back to MY Roots!!!

1/23/2024 12:45 AM PT
TIME TO MOVE ON
Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel Podcast

Hugh Hefner's famous last name isn't doing much good these days for his widow Crystal ... and now that she's written a book about their marriage, she's done with the Hefner name.

Crystal says she doesn't want to be a Hefner anymore... and feels she needs to change her name back to what it was before she met the Playboy founder ... Crystal Harris.

hugh hefner
Getty

Hugh's 3rd and final wife was on Rachel Uchitel's podcast Miss Understood when Rachel asked Crystal if the Hefner name helped her or hurt her.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Crystal, who was married to Hugh when he died in 2017, says Hef's secretary quickly changed her last name to his after their 2012 marriage ... telling Rachel it was all done at Hugh's behest. Crystal says she really had no involvement in the process.

crystal hefner surviving playboy
Grand Central Publishing

It wasn't until Crystal started writing her new memoir, "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself," that she says she started thinking about how she felt about being a Hefner.

Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris
Launch Gallery
Hugh And Crystal Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Now that she's shared her story -- taking shots at Hef, the Playboy Mansion and his company in the process -- Crystal says she's ready to legally change her name back to Harris, permanently closing the book on the Hefner chapter of her life.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later