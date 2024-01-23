Mother Carries Children Off Disneyland Paris 'It's a Small World' Ride

Play video content TikTok / @georgiataylor2199

A family at Disneyland Paris was in no mood to sit tight when a famous water ride broke down -- 'cause Mama Bear took her kids and walked out ... defying orders to stay put.

Check out this footage -- it shows a woman sitting in her 'It's a Small World' boat with her little ones, before rolling up her pants and taking off her shoes to get into the water ... helping her 4 kids get off the ride, which was brought to a stop for some reason.

She's very matter-of-fact here ... taking the kids out one by one and carrying 'em to dry land ... where all the famous 'Small World' dolls and scenery do the whole song and dance.

There's also at least one Disneyland cast member who is yelling in French over the intercom, telling the mom to stop ... but she ignores the warnings and gets her family outta Dodge.

Other folks on the ride seem to be both shocked and maybe even a little amused by the rebel move here. We'll admit -- it is a shocking scene ... a family getting out of the boat and walking into the set isn't exactly a cheat code for getting a broken-down ride up and running again. But then again, when someone wants to get a move on ... we suppose they will.

Play video content Instagram / @magic.with.maegra

The good news ... this family kept their clothes on, unlike the man who got off 'Small World' back in November at the OG Disneyland. Remember, he too started roaming around outside of his boat -- but in that case, it was a lot more risqué than what we have here.

Anyway, mama and her kids likely won't be stuck on any more rides at Disneyland Paris today ... but then again, this is a surefire way to get booted from the park.

Play video content TMZ Studios