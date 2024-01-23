Georgia's Bulldog Mascot Uga X Dead at 10

It's a sad day in Athens -- the University of Georgia's beloved live mascot, Uga X, has passed away, the school announced Tuesday. He was 10 years old.

Uga X -- AKA "Que" -- died peacefully in his sleep, according to a statement released minutes ago.

Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022

Que's tenure as the live mascot began during the 2015 football season ... and remained the furry face of the program until his retirement in 2022.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Que -- the grandson of Uga IX -- witnessed the most successful run in Georgia history ... a 91-18 record, two national championship wins, two SEC titles and seven New Year's Six bowl appearances.

Que was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2022 ... as well as all his predecessors.

Uga XI -- AKA "Boom" -- took over for Que in April 2023.

Georgia's live mascots have been met with criticism in the past ... with PETA calling on the university to eliminate all four-legged friends from being used on game days.

