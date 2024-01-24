Common Says Michael Jordan Dissed His Basketball Skills at All-Star Game

Common didn't let a negative scouting report from Michael Jordan, of all people, mess up his hoops game ... in fact, the versatile rapper used the criticism and ended up snagging an MVP trophy.

The Chicago-born MC was on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" when he recalled MJ throwing salt on his game after his performance in the 2010 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Common says he thought he actually played well, and was trying for the MVP -- but Jordan saw it much differently.

Common says when he linked with MJ at the Brand Jordan after-party, his hoop dreams deflated a bit as the GOAT himself told him verbatim ..."Stick to rapping and acting.'"

Fast forward to 2020, Common ... a little older and wiser didn't pack it in after MJ's insults, and won 2020's celebrity game MVP with a well-rounded stat line of 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST and 4 STL. He did also stick with rapping and acting ... and both have worked out really well.

Play video content TMZ Studios

So, Jordan wasn't ALL wrong!