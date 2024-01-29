Jess Hilarious Officially Joins 'Breakfast Club,' Uses Haters in Announcement

Jess Hilarious is officially in at "The Breakfast Club" -- and her announcement is heavy on the petty, as it highlights several podcasters who accused her of jumping the gun when she first announced it a month ago.

The Baltimore-born comedian made the grand reveal, for real this time, on Monday morning with a video trailer ... using the song "Sirius," made popular by the Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls.

Most of the soundbites in the video come from guys like Akademiks, Joe Budden, Corey Holcomb, Uncle Murda -- basically everyone who danced on her grave thinking she had missed the boat.

Her ex-boyfriend Kountry Wayne recently dragged her with the assumption 'Breakfast Club' passed her by ... he has to update his bit now also!!!

If you remember, TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Charlamagne tha God just a couple of weeks ago about Jess announcing the slot but being MIA afterward, and he acted like he didn't have the foggiest idea what was happening with her.

Jess With the Mess went viral this past Christmas Eve when a video of her announcing the new gig hit the web and the radio silence gave her opps the opp to sound off.