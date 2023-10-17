Akademiks Laughs at DJ Envy's Alleged Ponzi Scheme, 'Victims' Deserve the L

Play video content

DJ Envy is being accused of using his 'Breakfast Club' platform to scam potential real estate buyers, but DJ Akademiks is feeling zero sympathy for them, and thinks you shouldn't either.

He's calling for the claimants themselves should be subjects on "The Breakfast Club" ... as Charlamagne tha God's collective "Donkey of the Day" for being dumb enough to allegedly get duped by Caesar Piña in the first place!!!

Ak got a hearty laugh diving into the mounting news coverage surrounding Piña and Envy's multiple lawsuits for real estate fraud ... and completely lost it over internet personality Tony the Closer's self-appointed mission to take down Envy.

Now, to be clear, Ak does think the investors deserve to get back their money -- but, also says they should've thought twice before handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars to Piña.

Envy's attorney Massimo F. D'Angelo recently told TMZ Hip Hop the 'BC' cohost was out a whooping $500k, making him a victim himself. Ak agrees with that sentiment, but says the lawsuits are legit due to Envy's association with Piña.

Envy has been adamant he didn't steal a dime from any of the plaintiffs ... which hasn't exactly helped social media cut back on the real estate memes.