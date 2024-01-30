Oprah Winfrey Rings In 70th Birthday With Run on Beach

Oprah Winfrey didn't throw a huge party for her 70th birthday, and she didn't ask for a bunch of gifts either ... instead, she seemed content with a healthy run along the beach.

The legendary talk show host celebrated her birthday milestone Monday, posting a video on social media showing her jogging on a California beach with a friend and one of her dogs. Looks like she had a pal (or perhaps a trainer) who was jogging alongside her.

The media mogul captioned her IG post ... "Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love." The hashtag is probably good news for Oprah's friends and loved ones ... it's gotta be hard to find a gift for a billionaire!

BTW ... Oprah added Jill Scott's timeless song "Golden" to the post ... and she's certainly looking pretty fit in her golden years. That's the bigger point -- O showing off the fact she works out, which is timely considering her recent confession to using weight-loss drugs.

Fact is ... she's caught a little flak of late for what people perceive as "taking the easy way out" -- this after she denounced drugs like Ozempic, before doing an apparent about-face.

Here, however, she seems to be telegraphing something ... namely, she gets active too.

The beach run obviously dovetails with her latest health transformation ... as we reported, last month Oprah revealed she dropped 40 pounds in 2023, thanks in part to doctors prescribing her some medication.

With this, though ... O seems to be suggesting exercise was part of the drop in poundage. Hard to say if this will appease people like Jillian Michaels -- she seems very anti-Ozempic.