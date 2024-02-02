Jake Gyllenhaal's Behavior Didn't Ruin Movie, Director Says

Jake Gyllenhaal came under a microscope this week after reports surfaced about alleged erratic behavior on a movie set ... but now, the film's director's clearing the air.

Here's the deal ... director Thomas Bidegain spoke with the French magazine Technikart last week where he discussed his movie "Suddenly" -- which, at one time, had Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby attached before both allegedly dropped out during pre-production.

The interview detailed several alleged frenzied episodes involving Gyllenhaal ... like demanding a car that was neither "red or white," rehearsing in a ridiculous accent like the Pepé Le Pew accent, and stripping down to his undies before launching himself into the freezing ocean -- all of which was being mocked and widely discussed on social media.

Ultimately though, all of it might not be true -- 'cause while Bidegain refused to comment on the validity of those stories, he did tell Variety his issue came from creative differences with JG and VK rather than any unprofessional behavior.

pic.twitter.com/8DiOwC55kQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2024 @DiscussingFilm

TB explains it like this ... the film was still very early in the process, not shooting and not even in pre-production yet like Technikart suggested. This was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the creative team had only spoken over Zoom when Thomas pitched the idea of meeting as a group in Iceland for a week to work on the project.

The French director said he thought they all were on the same page, but quickly realized their visions weren't in sync when they started breaking down the script together ... Kirby and Gyllenhaal apparently had entirely different opinions on the story's meaning and themes.

Bidegain says he peaced out on the trip after four of the seven days when he realized it wouldn't be a fruitful partnership ... with Thomas noting he'd never worked with an actor-producer like Gyllenhaal before ... and that, he says, created challenges.

Vanessa later contacted Bidegain about purchasing the script, Thomas claims, but he wouldn't sell ... instead making the movie with French actors -- as they seemed more in tune with his vision.

Thomas is more diplomatic in his response now ... saying he wanted to make the movie his own way. We'll admit though ... what he's quoted as claiming against Jake in the OG article is ... a little wild. BTW, this movie of his finally came out last year.

In any case, it's all water under a bridge, it seems ... and there's a lesson in this.