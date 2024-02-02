Jason Kelce Rocks Mickey Mouse T-Shirt On Disney Day With Family

Jason Kelce threw on his best Mickey Mouse T-shirt and had a Disney day with the fam on Friday -- and by the looks of things, the NFL star very much enjoyed his trip to Walt's World.

In Orlando this weekend for the 2024 Pro Bowl games, Kelce, his wife and his kids got away from the gridiron for a bit and made the trek over to Disney World ... and according to a bunch of people at the park, the Philadelphia Eagles center was lovin' the most magical place on Earth.

One witness tells TMZ Sports, Kelce was first spotted at the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train ... and plenty of people stopped what they were doing to snap pics of Travis Kelce's brother as he made his way around.

Later, others saw him helping his kids take a jaunt on the ultra-popular Mad Tea Party tea cup ride.

Of course, Jason's got a few more days of relaxation before it'll get a bit more stressful for him ... after all, his little brother is playing against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, and he'll have to be on his best behavior in the stands as he'll almost certainly have a seat yet again next to Taylor Swift if she can make it to the Big Game.