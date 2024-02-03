Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jimi Hendrix's Iconic Headband Hits Auction Block, Expected to Fetch $40K

2/3/2024 12:30 AM PT
As far as headbands go, Jimi Hendrix's one isn't just a piece of fabric, it's a massive chapter of pop culture history ... and bidders are now shelling out some serious $$$ to get their hands on it.

Heritage Auctions has listed the piece of clothing memorabilia that Jimi wore to a slate of legendary performances in the sixties ... and so far the bidding war's pushed the price tag to $13,500 -- and it's estimated to fetch up to $40,000.

Jimi's legendary red, blue, and white headgear graced the stage during 7 of his packed-out performances ... starting from Fillmore East, NYC, in 1969 to Memphis, TN, in 1970.

And, if that ain't enough to lure bidders ... there's an extra layer of value woven into this particular headband.

He wore it for his live performance of "Machine Gun" on New Year's Day 1970 ... you know, the one famously declared "the most brilliant, emotional display of virtuoso electric guitar playing I have ever heard" by concert promoter Bill Graham.

In fact, last year, Rolling Stones dubbed him the greatest guitarist of all time because of that very performance.

Securing a piece of Jimi's signature stage style ain't exactly budget-friendly ... but you have a few more weeks to break open the piggy bank before bidding ends!

