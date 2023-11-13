Jimi Hendrix's Psychedelic Drawings From 1960s Up For Sale For $195,000

A collection of rare, psychedelic drawings by Jimi Hendrix is up for sale ... but fans are gonna need a lot more than a couple impressive guitar licks to score this treasure trove.

Ten drawings by Jimi are being sold by Momentsintime.com -- the guitarist's artwork was drawn with a color pen in the late 1960s ... and as fans know, that's exactly when Jimi's fame rose to an all-time high.

The collection has a price tag of $195k and was originally a part of the Bob & Kathy Levine Collection ... 2 people who worked with Jimi back in the day.

Bob and Kathy actually rushed over to Jimi's home and office in 1970 when the musician died to change the locks -- knowing multiple people had keys to both spots. They wanted to ensure none of his stuff got snatched.

They sent most of Jimi's possessions to his family but kept some mementos -- like these pieces of art -- for themselves. They sold this collection at some point, and it's changed hands over the years ... last hitting the market in 2008.