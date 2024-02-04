Most Iconic Moments In Grammy History

It's that time of the year again ... Grammys night is almost upon us -- and we've got a recap of some of the best moments from the ceremony's 66-year history.

Whether it's Kanye West, Prince, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, or Lionel Richie ... the Grammy Awards are always packed with tons of star power -- and more than a few "can you believe that just happened?" moments.

Big note to all stars on Grammys night ... remember to bring pants -- which may seem like an obvious piece of advice, but apparently no one told Steve Martin or Jon Stewart just how important wardrobe would be.

Check it out ... SM dropped trou at the 21st Grammys way back in 1979 while Stewart recreated the moment almost 25 years later in 2002. Nice legs, boys!

Madonna looked like a vision in red during the show's opening act in 1999 ... jamming "Nothing Really Matters" while the packed audience looked on in sheer wonder.

And, who can forget when Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas needed a damn wheelbarrow to haul all their trophies home??? Billie took home five trophies in 2020, and neither she nor Finneas could really believe what was happening.

Would it even be the Grammys without Britney Spears ... who looked so angelic in an all-white gown at the 42nd annual Grammys in 2000. She was nominated for two trophies that year, but lost on both. In fact, it would be half a decade before she finally got her first -- and only -- Grammy Award.

Most importantly, the Grammys are a party ... so let's raise a glass with Queen Bey, Adele, and superagent Rich Paul and toast to the awards show that's kicking off this Sunday at 5 PM PT only on CBS.