Phoebe Bridgers Tells Ex-Grammys CEO to 'Rot in Piss' Over Old Remarks

Play video content

Phoebe Bridgers had a strong message for the guy who used to run the Grammys -- even though he ain't dead yet ... she wished an awful farewell in the afterlife once his day comes.

The singer shared her harsh words Sunday night while talking to the press backstage after her group boygenius' big win ... taking a moment to single out Neil Portnow -- the former CEO of the Recording Academy -- and his infamous sentiment from a few years ago.

Check out what Phoebe had to say about NP's note to women in the music industry 5 years ago -- when he told them they should "step up" if they wanted to be nominated more. She said she hopes he "rots in piss" once he dies ... a twisted take on RIP, obviously.

Safe to say ... PB hasn't forgotten that, not to mention the fact that he's embroiled in a lawsuit that alleges he sexually assaulted a woman -- something he's adamantly denied.

Nevertheless, Phoebe unloaded on him ... highlighting her win, and the fact the Academy seems to have turned the page from Portnow, and that there's more female artists being nominated than perhaps ever before.

Portnow hasn't addressed her comments ... and he's been out of the spotlight for a while now, having exited his role as top dog at the Grammys in 2018 with Harvey Mason Jr. replacing him.

Play video content TMZ Studios