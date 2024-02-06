Little Lily On 'Modern Family' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was just 3 years old when she first started playing little Lily -- the sassy, adorable preschooler and adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cameron -- on the iconic family TV series "Modern Family" back in 2011.

Aubrey was part of an ensemble cast of Hollywood greats like Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the high-strung environmental lawyer Mitchell Prichett, Eric Stonestreet as the talkative stay-at-home dad and trained clown, Cameron Tucker ... and of course Sofia Vergara as the outspoken stay-at-home mom who loves to shop, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.