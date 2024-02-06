Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Little Lily On 'Modern Family' 'Memba Her?!

Little Lily On 'Modern Family' 'Memba Her?!

2/6/2024 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 19
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

American actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons was just 3 years old when she first started playing little Lily -- the sassy, adorable preschooler and adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cameron -- on the iconic family TV series "Modern Family" back in 2011.

Aubrey was part of an ensemble cast of Hollywood greats like Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the high-strung environmental lawyer Mitchell Prichett, Eric Stonestreet as the talkative stay-at-home dad and trained clown, Cameron Tucker ... and of course Sofia Vergara as the outspoken stay-at-home mom who loves to shop, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

During her 11 season-run on 'Modern Family' ... Aubrey also appeared on 'Bill Nye Saves The World' and the Nickelodeon competition show 'Paradise Run'.

Guess what she looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later