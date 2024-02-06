Taylor Swift Coachella Rumors, Country Star Toby Keith Passes Away | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...

Country music legend Toby Keith has sadly passed away surrounded by family due to complications from a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. He was just 62.

Taylor Swift's lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to a man who runs a social media page tracking her private jet whereabouts.

In other Swiftie news ... rumors have been running rampant following the Grammys that Taylor Swift is going to be Lana Del Rey's surprise guest at Coachella in April. Taylor's BF Travis Kelce revealed that he's already listened to her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and says that "it is unbelievable!"

Rapper Killer Mike addressed his controversial arrest that took place at the Grammy awards, in which he allegedly knocked down a security guard.

Prince Harry is now in the United Kingdom to be with King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Plus, the lawyer behind the backup dancers suing Lizzo believes her presence at the Grammy awards was a double standard.

Subscribe to the The TMZ Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!