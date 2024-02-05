Taylor Swift Ignores Celine Dion Onstage, Killer Mike Gets Arrested at Grammys | The TMZ Podcast

On this episode of The TMZ podcast ...

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested outside Crypto.com Arena following the Grammy Awards after he was accused of battery to a security officer. Mike took home wins in all three categories he was nominated for including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.

Taylor Swift's success continues as she won Album Of The Year for 'Midnights' ... but folks online called her out over an awkward interaction after appearing to ignore Celine Dion, who presented the award onstage.

Jay-Z defended Beyonce in his acceptance speech, questioning why she has been constantly snubbed for Album Of The Year despite holding the most Grammy awards in history.

Plus, retired porn star Lisa Ann was detained by NYPD at Matt Rife's Radio City comedy show for allegedly "using her phone."

Subscribe to the The TMZ Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!