49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Told He Looks A Lot Like Lee Harvey Oswald

Brock Purdy has a passing resemblance to the man who assassinated John F. Kennedy -- something he was asked about this week ahead of the Super Bowl ... and it was awkward.

The 49ers QB was made aware of comparisons people have been floating lately between himself and Lee Harvey Oswald -- who, of course, killed JFK in 1963 using a sniper rifle. He's one of the most infamous people in American history ... and BP kinda looks like him.

During a press conference Tuesday, Brock had the question posed to him -- namely, was he aware folks have been calling him an Oswald look-alike? Unsurprisingly, he said he wasn't.

When Brock denied any knowledge about it, he was asked the obvious follow-up ... what do you make of the comparison? His response is funny -- you can tell he's at a loss for words.

It's probably not the greatest feeling knowing you're a bit of a dead ringer for the man responsible for murdering a U.S. president ... and Brock's stammering here reflects that.

The dude already had a lot on his mind right -- y'know, on account of the fact that he's gotta try and lead his team to a win on Sunday in the biggest game of the year -- and now ... he's got this weird connection to LHO that's been concocted by the Twitter-sphere. Not great!

