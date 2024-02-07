Brad Pitt Attends Bob Marley 'One Love' Movie Premiere in Los Angeles

Play video content TMZ.com

Brad Pitt showed up to the Bob Marley movie premiere in L.A. this week -- and it ain't just 'cause he's a fan of the legend ... the guy's one of the producers on the film.

The actor was all smiles at the Regency Theater Tuesday at the debut screening of the new Bob Marley biopic, 'One Love,' ... and he was hobnobbing with the cast and others, totally down to pose for pics too.

Pitt posed with Bob's son Ziggy and the movie's star Kingsley Ben-Adir ... flexing that easy grin and low-key energy we've come accustomed to seeing from the 60-year-old A-lister.

The reason he was even there ... his production company, Plan B, helped make the movie behind the scenes -- so a Brad appearance for a movie this big certainly makes sense.

Other stars at Tuesday night's premiere ... Stevie Wonder, Shaggy, Lilly Singh, RZA, Talani Rabb, Kylie Minogue, Mystic Marley, Daymond John, and a whole lot more.

As for Brad ... he normally serves as the star, but he seems comfortable playing producer too.

