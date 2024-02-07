Supercross' Cameron McAdoo Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Races Balls Out!

Supercross rider Cameron McAdoo let it all hang out during a race over the weekend ... suffering a truly unfortunate wardrobe malfunction in the crotch of his pants -- forcing him to complete the event with his junk on full display!!

The NSFW moment went down at the start of the 250SX East event in Detroit ... when McAdoo took a handlebar to the twig and berries after getting caught in a pileup at the beginning of the race.

The mishap ripped his trousers wide open ... but shockingly, he didn't let it stop him from finishing the race with his nuts freely flopping around for all to see.

McAdoo -- who earned 15th in the competition -- addressed the whole ordeal after the fact ... saying it was a very painful experience.

"I raced the entire main with everything, EVERYTHING out," McAdoo said on his vlog. "So, that was interesting."

McAdoo also showed off the underwear he had on for the race ... revealing a massive hole right in the front.

McAdoo was able to take it all in stride ... joking about it on social media.