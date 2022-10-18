Pro Soccer Player Flashes His Penis To Try To Distract Free-Kick Opponent

A pro soccer player used every inch of his body to try to gain an advantage over his opponent during a game this weekend ... pulling down his shorts and flashing his junk right in the middle of the pitch.

The NSFW moment went down in a Colombian first division match on Sunday -- when Sante Fe defender Geisson Perera went to the extreme in an effort to get a Jaguares de Córdoba player to miss a free kick.

Broadcast cameras showed that shortly after an attacker lined up to take the shot ... Perera stood nearby, grabbed his pants, and exposed his manhood for all to see.

Unclear if the act affected the play -- the kick didn't end up resulting in a goal -- but fans were furious over it all nonetheless.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Some Sante Fe supporters called for Perera to be sanctioned following the game. Others asked for a permanent removal from the team.

The 31-year-old, however, was not penalized during the game over it all.