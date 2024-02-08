Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Adult Diaper Spa in New Hampshire Trashed by ABDL Advocate Riley Kilo

Adult Diaper Spa in New Hampshire Slammed by ABDL Advocate Riley Kilo Wrong Place, Wrong Price!!!

2/8/2024 12:05 PM PT
diaper spa
TMZ/Getty Composite

There's a new establishment in New Hampshire that gives adults the chance to be a literal baby -- but one prominent advocate in this community says they're going about it all wrong.

The small town of Atkinson, NH -- home to roughly 7,000 people -- has recently welcomed a business called the Diaper Spa ... which operates exactly how it sounds. It's a place where adults with this sort of need for baby-like experiences can let it all hang out, unjudged.

atkinson, new hampshire
town-atkinsonnh.com

They have a ton of services for sale at this place ... including virtual play dates that go for $200/hour and an all-day "Diaper B&B" experience that provides baby pampering for $1,500.

As you might imagine ... this diaper spa in Atkinson has rubbed a lot of folks in town the wrong way -- and some are even expressing straight-up outrage and concern over the fact this place even exists, not to mention what they say is too close proximity to parks/schools.

Inside Diaper Spa -- Oh Baby!
Launch Gallery
Oh Baby! Launch Gallery
diaperspa.com

Funny enough ... a major player in the ABDL (adult baby/diaper lovers) scene says these small-town people's indignation might actually be justified, 'cause she thinks there wasn't a lot of thought put into the specifics ... namely, location and cost -- which she's scoffing at.

We're talking about Riley Kilo -- who's a known ABDL proponent, and who supports this movement when done correctly. In this case, however, she thinks the Diaper Spa owners screwed the pooch a bit in execution of their vision, even if their heart is in the right place.

X/@rileybbq

According to Riley, there's a few things that she believes are misguided when it comes to Diaper Spa -- including where it actually is. Fact is, she tells us this sorta business should've been set up in a more metropolitan area with more diversity/acceptance for this sorta stuff.

She says it's no surprise residents in a small, rural town are reacting the way they are -- and believes the owners should've been more mindful. RK also slams their price range for their services -- calling them "fetish prices," and way too expensive -- and even thinks what they charge lends to the notion this is all just a bunch of kinky sex stuff ... which she says is off too.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

The reality ... this adult baby experience is something people use as a therapeutic way of coping and managing their health -- and it shouldn't be shamed, or turned into something perv-y. Right now ... she feels like Diaper Spa is leaning in the wrong direction on that front.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later