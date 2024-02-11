Kim K and Odell Reunite Amid New Dating Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have said they're just friends, but there's plenty of smoke that it's more than that ... and this video is adding fuel to what has become a fire.

Kim and Odell were at The Wynn in Las Vegas Saturday night, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Kim was shepherded through the hotel with Odell staying close.

You see them both in a crowded elevator, with Kim seemingly hiding in the back.

K&O have never confirmed the relationship, but the dating rumors have been circulating since the Summer ... after his breakup with LoLo Wood.

They were also spotted at a pre-Grammy party last weekend thrown by Jay-Z.