Kim K and Odell Reunite Amid New Dating Rumors

Kim and Odell New Video Puts Dating Rumors in Superdrive!!!

2/11/2024 6:38 AM PT
ELEVATOR LINK UP
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have said they're just friends, but there's plenty of smoke that it's more than that ... and this video is adding fuel to what has become a fire.

KARDASHIANS CUT LOOSE
Kim and Odell were at The Wynn in Las Vegas Saturday night, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Kim was shepherded through the hotel with Odell staying close.

You see them both in a crowded elevator, with Kim seemingly hiding in the back.

ROCKIN' THE STAGE
The duo had just left Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party which had tons of stars, including Ice Spice, Khloe Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Karrueche Tran and many others.

Michael Rubin’s 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
K&O have never confirmed the relationship, but the dating rumors have been circulating since the Summer ... after his breakup with LoLo Wood.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
They were also spotted at a pre-Grammy party last weekend thrown by Jay-Z.

Kim Kardashian's Hot Shots
Kim's been super careful keeping her dating life as much under wraps as possible ... Kanye was more than triggered when she started dating Pete Davidson.

Old news is old news!
