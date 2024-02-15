Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar In Full Costume As King of Pop On Biopic Set

Here's Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson all set to portray the King of Pop on the set of the upcoming MJ biopic -- and we gotta say, he's the spitting image of his late uncle.

Jaafar was in full hair, makeup and costume Thursday on location in the Encino area of Los Angeles, where cameras were rolling for "Michael" ... the first official film to tackle the MJ's life on the big screen.

JJ is Jermaine Jackson's son, BTW, and he looks eerily similar to his famous relative here.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the upcoming biopic, dropped the first look at Jackson as MJ earlier this week ... a photo replicating Michael's 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour. In that promo pic, too, Jaafar was seriously channeling MJ ... passing as a dead ringer for the entertainer.

Now, we're getting a slightly different view of Jaafar as Michael ... this time, he's a bit more formal with a white button-down shirt and a tie -- and we can really see how he looks.

Nia Long joined Jaafar on set here on Thursday ... remember, she's playing Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson. She's also fully transformed -- and pretty unrecognizable.

Like Jaafar, Nia's also a doppelganger for her character ... not very different than what we saw last week when she, Colman Domingo (playing Joe Jackson) and other actors portraying the younger Jackson 5. All of them were fully immersed in their roles, and looked great.

Jaafar, of course, is the star ... and from the looks of it, he has become Michael Jackson.

The highly-anticipated biopic won't hit theaters until April 2025 ... and everything we've seen so far seems to be hitting the mark, at least visually.

