Cynthia In 'Malcolm In The Middle' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Tania Raymonde was only 11 years old when she first started playing the role of Cynthia Sanders -- the new kid at school and Malcolm's friend/crush -- on Fox's sitcom "Malcolm In The Middle" back in 2000.

Tania was part of an ensemble cast including Frankie Muniz as the smart (and at times immature) student, Malcolm, Justin Berfield as Malcom's older brother and trickster who enjoys getting into trouble, Reese and Bryan Cranston as Malcolm and Reese's Dad who loves roller skating, Hal.