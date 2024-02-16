Gypsy Rose Blanchard Joins Cameo, Charging $100 For Personalized Video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's post-prison media tour may be winding down ... but she's undeterred, turning to Cameo to continue cashing in on her life story.

The recently-released ex-con joined the personalized video message platform site this week to engage with fans further and shed new light on her experiences -- but it comes at a high cost ... $20 for a message and $100 a pop for a video.

BTW, she's also going by her married name now -- Gypsy Rose Anderson -- on Cameo, listing her occupation as "influencer." Her bio reads: "Survivor & Advocate, Overcoming Challenges, Finding My Own Path, Advocate for Mental Health Awareness, #SurvivorStrong."

She has amassed a huge following post-prison -- so yeah, that title technically applies.

Gypsy fans will be thrilled to know there are various video types to choose from. Whether it's a personalized birthday message, a pep talk or advice session, or simply a response to a general question, there's something available for everyone on her menu here.

Safe to say, GRB's hoping to foster a positive online community ... especially since TMZ revealed last month she was getting a lot of hate for her ex-BF, Nick Godejohn, still being behind bars -- despite him being the mastermind behind her mother Dee Dee's slaying.

With that in mind, while Gypsy has said she feels a lot of guilt over the situation to this very day ... she also finds it strange that Nick's receiving sympathy from folks who want him freed.

Remember ... Nick got life in prison without the possibility of parole after his conviction for first-degree murder. Gypsy got a 10-year sentence but was released on parole in Dec, after more than 8 years of incarceration.

