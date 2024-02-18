Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden behind this big brown-eyed celebrity is a gal who loves fitness -- she's even completed a triathlon -- and she once turned a plunging green dress into a fashion history moment! Sweet and hot like Dunkin' ... see if you can guess the hot wifey behind the edit!

Usher may have rocked this year's Super Bowl, but this shining star showed up, showed out, and got LOUD when it was her turn on the stage!

A true brunette-baddie from the block, she just dropped her 9th studio album earlier this week!