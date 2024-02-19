BBC Host Slammed as Homophobic for Asking Andrew Scott About 'Saltburn'

Play video content BBC

A BBC reporter is getting blasted as homophobic for grilling Andrew Scott over Barry Keoghan's nude scene in "Saltburn" -- questioning him at the BAFTA's, of all places.

BBC entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson thought it was cool to ask Andrew -- who's gay -- his reaction to Barry's naked dance sequence in "Saltburn" -- and you can see AS's uncomfortable response in the clip, which is cringe-worthy, to say the least.

Scott laughs and shakes his head at first ... trying to navigate around the awkward question by saying he doesn't want to spoil the movie for anyone who hasn't seen it yet. He does play along a little though, saying the scene was great.

But, Colin kept pushing it ... continuing to say, "There was a lot of talk about prosthetics ... how well do you know him?"

The insinuation behind the question proved too much for Andrew, who quickly stepped out from the camera shot ... with CP finally registering it was "too much." It took him that long to realize??!

This is appalling: presenter Colin Paterson “interviewing” brilliant Andrew Scott, & asking about a fellow actor’s genitals (in a film Andrew is not even in). Because Andrew is also Irish,like Barry Keoghan? Because he’s gay? Baffling & insulting to both of these talented actors. https://t.co/Doh0G24mhA — Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC (@caoilfhionnanna) February 19, 2024 @caoilfhionnanna

CP's interview with AS had people fuming online, with one person writing on X: "This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs."

Jesus tap-dancing Christ. The year is 2024. Speaking as an actor who also happens to be gay, and who also happens to be a person, I can only offer solidarity to Andrew Scott, and to gay actors, and to actors, and to gay people, and to people. https://t.co/Fm2qE1Dxml — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) February 18, 2024 @NicholasPegg

Another wrote ... "This is appalling: presenter Colin Paterson "interviewing" brilliant Andrew Scott, & asking about a fellow actor's genitals (in a film Andrew is not even in). Because Andrew is also Irish, like Barry Keoghan? Because he's gay? Baffling & insulting to both of these talented actors."

The BBC has yet to respond to the criticism ... and Colin also hasn't addressed his misstep.

As for Andrew, he clearly handled the off-guard moment with grace ... especially considering he was there to promote his movie "All Of Us Strangers" ... which sadly didn't win any of the 6 noms it was up for.