Girl Scouts Member Selling Cookies Gets Robbed At Texas Walmart

A Girl Scout in Texas got her cash stolen by a thief who pulled a quick snatch-and-grab in front of a Walmart ... and the crime was caught on video, with cops on the case.

This awful incident went down last week in Fort Worth, where a young girl who was working a Girl Scouts booth with an adult who was briefly distracted while manning her table ... only to have some dude walk out the front door and grab her money bag in one fell swoop.

The guy makes a run for it, and by the looks of this video ... he got away in the moment.

You can tell the poor girl is absolutely stunned as she realizes what just happened -- wandering into the Walmart ... presumably to ask for help and get some answers. No word on how much money might've been in her bag -- but GS cookies can pull in a solid haul.

Anyway, Forth Worth PD is aware of this ... and they're asking the public for help in ID'ing the suspect -- a photo of whom they posted, and who they describe as a young man.

Obviously, it's a crappy situation ... but luckily, no one was hurt. Doesn't sound like the Girl Scouts org at large has addressed this yet ... however, ya gotta figure they're helping her out.

Like we said, cops are working the case and they're soliciting any tips or info to help track this guy down. Anyone with any insight is encouraged to contact a FW detective ... and they even cite the case number, #240311437. The suspect is still currently at large.

BTW, if you're wondering just how lucrative Girl Scout cookie sales are -- the org says they've raked in about $800 million a year nationally ... so there was probably a nice bundle in that little girl's purse.

