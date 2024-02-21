Lionel Messi Signed 2022 World Cup Final Ticket Hits Auction Block

Lionel Messi super fans can add a piece of awesome memorabilia to their collections -- an autographed ticket from Argentina's 2022 World Cup Final victory -- but they're gonna have to compete for it with their wallets on the auction block!!

TMZ Sports is told ... the signed hospitality stub from Messi's iconic showdown with France is part of Goldin's February Elite Auction, and the current bid has already surpassed $2,000.

The item features a Mint 9-graded Hancock in black ink from the G.O.A.T. himself, who led his home country to the thrilling 3-3 (4-2) win in penalty kicks.

We're told the ticket is as rare as it gets ... with just one other copy ever graded by PSA/DNA.

The ticket is something any Messi fan would salivate over ... especially considering the match locked up his first-ever World Cup win.

Messi had two goals in the contest ... which helped him secure Man of the Match honors and the Golden Ball award, presented to the tournament's best player.