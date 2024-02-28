Diddy Lawyer Says Women Are Denying Being 'Underage' As Described in Suit

Diddy's attorney says a couple individuals who were identified as minors in the salacious lawsuit filed against the mogul are not minors at all ... they're fully grown women.

Shawn Holley tells TMZ ... two women have come forward to clear the air after they saw their images included in Rodney Jones' explosive legal claim from Monday -- where he alleged everything under the sun against Diddy, including claims of partying with underage girls.

There are photos included in Rodney's lawsuit that purport to show a party that Diddy threw last summer in L.A. ... and some of the images show Diddy and his son Justin around some women -- with captions characterizing them as minors.

The suit even blacks out their faces ... perhaps in an attempt to lend credence to the notion they're underage -- but Holley tells us two of the women depicted are anything but that.

For starters, she tells us the woman depicted in the screenshot of Diddy has actually come forward to her to set the record straight ... as she feels she's been grossly mislabeled, as have the circumstances under which she was in Diddy's company that night.

Holley tells us the woman's name is Chelsea, a 33-year-old ... who has a child. We're told Chelsea does not want to publicly reveal her full identity -- hoping to maintain her and her family's privacy amid this whole mess -- but we're told she insists that's 100% her in the pic.

More importantly ... we've been provided with a photo of Chelsea, which we're told shows her in the same bodysuit outfit she was apparently wearing in the photo included in Rodney's suit.

We've blurred her face in the photo -- out of respect for her privacy -- but the bottom line here is ... Chelsea is saying she's in that picture with Diddy, and she is most definitely NOT a minor.

There's another photo of Justin in this lawsuit that purports to show him partying/hanging around underage girls at the same party -- but Holley tells us ... that, too, is false ... as the woman whose face is blacked out in the pic is actually Justin's 32-year-old girlfriend.

We've obtained what we're told is an unredacted version of the photo in Rodney's lawsuit -- and sure enough, it appears to be Justin's significant other, Stephanie Rao.

There's another photo of Justin and Stephanie from the same night -- but a different angle -- that appears to back up that it's her.

Holley points to this as evidence that Rodney and his attorneys were, at a minimum, careless in putting together the complaint here.

Last but not least ... we've gotten some clarification on Rodney's claim that Diddy and Justin were somehow involved in a shooting that left a man injured at a recording studio here in Hollywood -- something Rodney alleged in his complaint was covered up by Diddy himself.

But, our law enforcement sources tell us ... the story that was told to cops that night -- namely, that the victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot by unknown assailants outside -- ended up leading to arrests in the case, and those suspects are currently awaiting trial.

We're told cops think the gunshot victim stepped outside of the studio around 3:30 AM and was accosted by two individuals ... at which point they tried to rob him. Our sources say the man suffered a gunshot wound ... and when officers arrived, there was no sign of Diddy at all.

The alleged culprits are Rudolph Flowers and Laron Bundley -- and we're told they're suspected in other crimes in and around Los Angeles ... including follow-home robberies.

Long story short ... Holley thinks this is just another one of the dominoes that'll start to fall as the details of Rodney's suit get picked apart.

