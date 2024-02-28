College Wrestler Killed After Teammate Allegedly Strangled Him To Death

A Campbellsville University wrestler was been tragically killed after his teammate allegedly strangled him to death in their dorm, according to police.

The fatal incident happened over the weekend at the central Kentucky campus when Campbellsville Police say they responded to a call for an unresponsive male in the school's living quarters.

The call was for 18-year-old freshman wrestler Josiah Kilman ... who despite rescuers' efforts, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of Josiah Kilman, who left us far too soon. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Josiah’s family, friends, and the entire university community during this difficult time. Thank you, Josiah for your example of Christ. pic.twitter.com/rSbU4Anetz — Campbellsville University (@CampbellsvilleU) February 27, 2024 @CampbellsvilleU

Shortly after Kilman passed away, officials got an arrest warrant for Charles Escalera ... for murder. Escalera was also a wrestler on the Tigers team.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma native wasn't on the loose for long ... he was captured after police received a call of a suspicious male inside a barn near the Taylor County line several hours later.

"Escalera was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police without incident," CPD said.

Escalera, who is being charged with second-degree murder and burglary, is currently being held at Taylor County Detention Center. His bond was set at $2 million.

Kilman's family set up a GoFundMe to raise money to help transport the wrestler back to his home state of Montana for a proper burial which they say will cost over $10K.

People have responded with generous donations for the hurting family ... they've already amassed over $68K.

"Our family will be eternally grateful for any assistance that you may be able to provide," a Kilman family spokesperson said.