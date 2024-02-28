Kim K, Anya Taylor-Joy Spark Body Positivity Controversy with Corset Pics

Kim Kardashian's catching some heat for rocking a corset, as is Anya Taylor-Joy ... both of whom are being accused of perpetuating what some consider the opposite of body positivity.

Kim is the latest one to get backlash -- although, Anya kicked it all off earlier in the week. KK posted some photos of herself wearing a Mugler corset that makes her waist look teeny-tiny ... and a lot of people weren't happy with it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

People came for her in the comments ... accusing her of setting unrealistic beauty standards for women, while others called her out for promoting an impossible skinny ideal on her platform. Of course, all Kim did, really, was post the pics and mention the brand.

Everything else that's being kicked around in this convo is just people projecting their interpretations/gripes ... and yet, she's still getting dragged. What else is new?

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

FWIW, Kim isn't the only one who people are bashing online this week over corset looks -- Anya has also been getting criticism for her own photo with a corset on.

The actress shared a B&W snap of herself wearing a corset from a Maison Margiela fitting ahead of the 'Dune 2' premiere ... and she too was lambasted for what some consider normalizing and glamorizing her tiny frame -- when, in reality, not many people look like this.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Neither A-lister has addressed all the flak they're getting ... but people are making a lot of noise about it regardless.