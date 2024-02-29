Diddy's Sexual Assault Accuser Can't Remain Anonymous, Judge Rules

The woman suing Diddy for an alleged sexual assault she claims happened when she was in high school has to reveal her identity ... the judge just ruled she can't keep her identity under wraps as a Jane Doe if the case moves forward.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's accuser can no longer remain anonymous if her case against Diddy survives his attempt to get it dismissed.

The judge in the case denied the woman's motion to proceed anonymously ... but her identity will remain a secret at least until after the court decides whether to dismiss the case.

Diddy is trying to get the lawsuit against him tossed, and Thursday's ruling means if Diddy loses his motion to dismiss the case, the proceedings will move forward with the accuser's real name on the documents.

As we reported ... this Jane Doe filed suit against Diddy back in December, claiming she was only 17 years old when Diddy and others sex trafficked and gang raped her.

Diddy and his co-defendants argued they would suffer prejudice if the accuser got to remain anonymous while their identities were widely reported ... and it looks like they were able to convince the judge.

Play video content TMZ Studios