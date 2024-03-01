'The Crow' Original Cast Member Slams Remake, Bill Skarsgård Visuals

One of the OG main characters from "The Crow" is slamming the remake ... and she's mostly worried about how Bill Skarsgård will portray the late Brandon Lee's iconic character.

Rochelle Davis -- who plays Sarah in the 1994 goth cult classic -- tells TMZ … Bill's revamped Crow doesn't resemble anything about the true character, not even from the comic book, and her initial reaction to the first images of Bill in character was ... "yuck."

Even before the photos of Bill as Eric Draven came out this week, Rochelle says she wasn't expecting anything good to begin with ... and her suspicions were ultimately confirmed.

Rochelle's not bashing Bill's talent as an actor ... but she hates his "dingy, dirty, grungy" look and says producers made this version of Eric Draven look like the bad guys he's supposed to be fighting.

For Rochelle ... Eric Draven is supposed to be a good man with a good soul ... and the remake seems to be missing the mark here, at least from what she can see so far.

What's more, Rochelle wishes there was more diversity in the cast ... she says anyone other than a straight white male would be a better fit for replacing Brandon's character -- and she thinks producers should have cast someone who resembles Brandon out of respect.

Remember ... Brandon was shot and killed by a prop gun on "The Crow" set. Rochelle says the least Hollywood could do was give him some reverence and not remake his last flick.

With that said ... Rochelle gives filmmakers props for casting FKA Twigs as Shelly.

At this point it shouldn't come as a shock ... Rochelle tells us she does NOT plan on watching the remake, mainly out of respect for Brandon, and she's calling on other fans of the OG movie to boycott the new version.

There's been some fan outrage over Bill's look and Rochelle knows folks are going to watch regardless, at least for curiosity's sake, and she does find some joy in the remake introducing newer generations to "The Crow."

