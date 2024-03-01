Victoria Beckham Forced to Use Crutches During Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham rocked a somewhat unexpected accessory at Paris Fashion Week heading into the weekend -- a pair of metal crutches ... hobbling her way into her own event.

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer was seen limping along on the walking aids Friday -- which just so happened to perfectly match her all-black outfit -- ahead of the launch of her latest collection.

Posh Spice kept a low profile as she offered up no smile for the paparazzi and donned oversized black sunglasses -- still looking as chic as ever. Indeed, it was a sorta bizarre sight -- but Vic did her thing and kept it moving ... even if it was a little slow.

Her hubby, David Beckham, revealed last week that his wife was put in a boot after a "little accident in the gym." The retired soccer star told fans on Instagram that VB suffered from a "clean break" ... so hopefully she'll heal sooner rather than later.

Unclear what exactly happened that led to the injury ... but it wasn't enough to totally sideline her, obviously.

Victoria also spoke out about the injury herself ... having first announced the owie on Valentine's Day. VB posted about it on her IG Story ... throwing up a photo of her foot being treated with ice -- confirming she "fell over in the gym." Ouch!

BTW, these fashionable crutches made their way onto Victoria's catwalk, too -- but ever the professional ... the Beckham matriarch merely smized and tottered along, business as usual.

Play video content TMZ Studios