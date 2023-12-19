Victoria Beckham Shares Up-Close Vid of David Beckham Working Out, Fans Thrilled

Play video content

Xmas came early for Victoria Beckham's loyal IG followers ... as she treated them to an up-close and personal clip of David Beckham working out in little tight shorts.

In a clip shared Tuesday, David pants his way through a set of yoga push-ups ... while Vic ensures fans get an eyeful -- anglin' the camera from behind and honing in on his butt as he thrusts up and down.

"Morning work out with this Love Machine 🔊😂 @davidbeckham," she quips in the caption -- and as expected, fans were overcome with delight.

Some thanked VB for her service in the comments ... while others saying she was a gift that kept on giving.