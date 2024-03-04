Boston Rob On 'Survivor' 'Memba Him?!
Boston Rob On 'Survivor' 'Memba Him?!
3/4/2024 12:01 AM PT
American television personality Robert Mariano AKA "Boston Rob" was 26 years old when he became known for his deceptive Boston Charm, as he wasn't afraid to play dirty when he first appeared on "Survivor" back in 2002.
A veteran of the show, he has made the most appearances on the franchise out of ANY contestant and won 2011's "Survivor Redemption Island." But, perhaps his most iconic show moment was his proposal to Amber Brkich when they were the final 2 standing during season 8.
Today, he and his wife have four kids together, and you'll see him on this season of "Deal Or No Deal Island."