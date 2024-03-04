Boston Rob On 'Survivor' 'Memba Him?!

American television personality Robert Mariano AKA "Boston Rob" was 26 years old when he became known for his deceptive Boston Charm, as he wasn't afraid to play dirty when he first appeared on "Survivor" back in 2002.

A veteran of the show, he has made the most appearances on the franchise out of ANY contestant and won 2011's "Survivor Redemption Island." But, perhaps his most iconic show moment was his proposal to Amber Brkich when they were the final 2 standing during season 8.