Spring Breakers Warned To Stay Away From Miami Beach in New Campaign

MIAMI BEACH SPRING BREAKERS, STAY TF Away ... City Rolls Out Strict Rules!!!

3/4/2024 9:46 AM PT
IT'S NOT US, IT'S YOU

Miami Beach has had enough of party animals taking over their streets ... so they've launched a campaign with some super strict new measures to put a stop to the madness.

Check out this hilarious video posted by the city itself -- it's an official campaign they're trotting out ahead of Spring Break ... and the whole theme is breaking up. In this case, it's Miami Beach calling things off with the would-be ragers who wanna swing by this year.

College Spring Breakers Hit Florida Beaches
City officials aren't pulling any punches here ... making it crystal clear (albeit somewhat jokingly) that rowdy spring breakers causing chaos have pushed locals to their breaking point. After last year's headlines filled with violence, hundreds of arrests, and thousands of traffic citations, they're officially putting their foot down for some peace this year.

Miami Beach
This year, they have new restrictions they hope deters the out-of-town Spring Breakers. They cite curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access and DUI checkpoints. Strictly business!

On top of all that ... they're slapping a hefty $100 parking fee and bringing in strong police enforcement for drug possession and violence. The message is clear ... stay away, y'all.

And to really pump the brakes on pandemonium, the city's closing parking garages in South  Beach altogether between March 7-10 and March 14-17. No stone has been left unturned!

As you know ... Miami has always been a prime hot spot for those looking to let loose, especially over spring break -- but over the years, the party scene has gotten totally out of hand, so it's not surprising the city's pulling out all the stops to restore some order.

spring break miami beach
It'll be interesting to see how the new limitations pan out for 2024.

