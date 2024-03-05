'MLB The Show 24' Announces Female Player Mode, First For Video Game Series

For the first time in the history of the franchise, "MLB The Show 24" will have a story mode dedicated to female athletes ... with the hit video game announcing the groundbreaking addition on Tuesday.

The new feature -- titled "Road to the Show: Women Pave the Way" -- allows users to create and play as a woman in the Major League Baseball simulation game ... with a unique narrative and scenes separate from the usual RTTS experience.

The mode's narrative designer, Mollie Braley, said the story was inspired by real-life stories from women in baseball ... including star athletes like Toni Stone and Kelsie Whitmore.

Braley explained to the PlayStation Blog the importance of inclusion for women in baseball as the fan base continues to rise ... and she's hoping it will shine a light on the adversity many have faced within the sport.

Whitmore -- who provided insight for the project -- added she hopes the story mode helps inspire gamers to pursue their dreams ... and educate them on what women and girls are able to do on the baseball diamond.