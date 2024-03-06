Donovan McNabb Praises Jason Kelce After Retirement ... Hall of Fame Career!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Donovan McNabb says Jason Kelce's legendary Eagles career was truly special -- not only because he solidified his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but also due to the fact he was able to spend every season in Philadelphia.

The NFL legend spoke with TMZ Sports on the heels of Kelce's retirement announcement this week ... and he said the center did something rare in the City of Brotherly Love -- call it home for the entirety of his career.

McNabb pointed out even fellow greats like Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook had to throw on different jerseys before retiring as Eagles ... but Kelce was an exception.

"It says a lot about Jason and the things he stood for out in Philadelphia," McNabb -- who also played for Washington and Minnesota during his career -- said.

Kelce -- a 6th-round pick in 2011 -- played 13 seasons for the Eagles ... winning a Super Bowl and earning six first-team All-Pro selections.

He was as emotional as it gets when he officially announced his decision to walk away ... and McNabb loved how he did it in true Kelce fashion (including the sleeveless t-shirt look).

"It was Jason's moment," he said of the retirement speech. "He and his wife have kind of implemented that they are all about Philadelphia, they're all about the Eagles, and for a guy like Jason and the things he's been able to do in his career, he will rank among at least the top 50 of all of us who have retired and played for the Philadelphia Eagles."