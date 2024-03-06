Kate Moss Look-Alike Takes Over PFW, Mind-Blowing Resemblance

Can You Tell Them Apart?!?

Kate Moss has a doppelgänger ... and she's been taking over Paris Fashion Week!

You've gotta check out this Vogue clip ... Denise Ohnona, a 43-year-old model from England, is basically the spitting image of Kate -- and everyone at the Marine Serre's F/W 2024 show Monday was doing double takes at the mind-blowing resemblance!!

As you can see, it's like Kate's long-lost twin ... Denise totally nails Kate's super-defined cheekbones, her signature disheveled blonde hair, and her rock-style vibe -- but the latter is all thanks to the designer's collection.

Kate 2.0 shocked everyone at the show ... and Hello! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon even said, "A round of gasps could be heard even over the electronic overtures of Marine Serre's futuristic supermarket as 'Kate Moss' swayed down the catwalk."

Also, fashion fans were all up in the comments ... losing their minds over how Denise looked even more like Kate than Kate herself. However, some eagle-eyed fans were onto her ... spotting her walk wasn't quite on par with the real Kate. I guess you can't fool everyone, right?

Nonetheless, Denise, who goes by the IG handle @iamnotkatemoss, thanked Vogue in the comments for sharing the post ... and one look at her page reveals she's made quite the living out of being the world's number one Kate Moss look-alike.

Denise, who is originally from Ormskirk, Lancashire, in the UK, is also signed to the country's number one look-alike agency ... so she's definitely taking this whole doppelgänger thing to the next level!

With both of them in the same city at the same time, it's anyone's guess whether Kate herself even caught wind of her doppelgänger taking over PFW.