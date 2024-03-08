Saudi Arabia's First 'Male' Robot Touches Female Reporter's Butt

Play video content Jam Press

Saudi Arabia's first humanoid male robot inappropriately touched a female reporter's butt at an event introducing him to the world ... and the cringe-y interaction is all on video.

The AI robot, named Muhammad, got caught on camera pulling a pretty pervy earlier this week in Riyadh, at something called DeepFest ... which is an AI get-together where people gather to talk tech, artificial intelligence and noteworthy breakthroughs.

Muhammad was supposed to be on the of standouts at this function -- but he ended up making a splash for all the wrong reasons. As you can see, the bot tried copping a feel.

It was standing on a platform behind TV journalist Rawya Kassem -- when it slowly moves its right arm towards her, attempting to touch her booty in the middle of her report ... and seemingly making contact.

Rawya turns back and motions at the robot to back off ... shooting the robot a nasty glare before continuing on with her report. The robot already looks super real, resembling a man wearing a long gown below a red and white keffiyeh ... making this all the more creepy.