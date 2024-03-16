Elon Musk Compares Don Lemon to Spoiled Child From 'Willy Wonka'

Elon Musk upped the ante in his ongoing beef with Don Lemon, comparing him to Veruca Salt — the bratty child in the 'Willy Wonka' films.

In a Friday night post on X, the billionaire mogul wrote, "Don 'Veruca Salt' [lemon emoji]" linking the former CNN moderator to the spoiled girl character, who whined about wanting things from her wealthy dad throughout the famous 1971 flick.

As you know, the bad blood between the two men stems from Elon canceling Don’s contract to host his own TV show on the X social media platform, which is owned by Musk.

Earlier this week, Elon got pissed at Don after they sat down for an interview that was scheduled to appear on X, but never did.

Play video content CNN

Don asked some questions that rubbed Elon the wrong way, prompting Musk to terminate the deal they had together before the show even aired.

Don then went on CNN – his former employer – to discuss what happened with host Erin Burnett. A few clips of the Elon interview were aired, giving a window into the line questioning that annoyed Musk. Hate speech on X and Elon's ketamine use were among the topics talked about.

The New York Post reported Friday that Don issued a list of demands to Elon during contract negotiations, including a free Tesla Cybertruck and $8 million with $5 million paid upfront.

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with Don following the whole debacle and he told us X needs his voice on the platform.