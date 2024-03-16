Flavor Flav Sets TV Comeback, Gave Taylor Swift Same Clock as Billie Eilish

Play video content TMZ.com

Flavor Flav blessing Billie Eilish with a personalized clock chain on Oscars night was no PR stunt ... instead, the Public Enemy rapper tells us he wanted to crown her a winner, even if she didn't win the Academy Award.

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Flav this week following his big night out on the town, post-Oscars ... where he was the life of the party per usual.

Flav absolutely floored Billie when he surprised her with a personalized Rock N Stones clock after the 22-year-old became the youngest 2x Oscar winner ... courtesy of her "Barbie" track, "What Was I Made For?" winning Best Original Song.

He calls Billie a generational talent and is proud to know her. Who knows, maybe they'll hit the studio one day???

Taylor Swift is also lucky enough to have a Flav clock in her possession -- he reserves them for the best of the best, and made sure TS got one at all costs!!!

Flav's saving some flowers for himself, too, as he'll be returning to reality TV this year to document himself earning his high school diploma!!!

Shout out to Adam Sandler ... his movie "Billy Madison" made it a gimmick, but Flav says he's never stopped dreaming of getting his diploma despite all his hip hop success and no, he won't settle for a GED.