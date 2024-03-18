Guess Who This Girl With Blunt Bangs Turned Into!

Before this girl growin' up in the 80's, rockin' a trendy hairdo, turned into an actress and reality TV star, she was just growing up in Kentucky and heading off to Murray State University to study theater.

In 2005, she began her career in Hollywood as a soap actress, playing Amanda Dillon on "All My Children" -- fast forward to 2019 where she popped up on a popular Netflix show. On her days off you can catch her in a bikini next to Emma Hernan!