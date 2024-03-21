Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says Hate Over 24-Year Age Gap with Wife Is Bizarre

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is speaking out about all the fuss over the 24-year age gap between him and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson ... saying he finds it downright bizarre.

The 33-year-old actor rumored to be the next James Bond spilled the beans to Rolling Stone UK about his marriage to the 57-year-old director ... saying all the criticism isn't warranted 'cause he's got an old soul thanks to his child acting days.

Essentially, he says he's had a different timeline than most.

Aaron, who started his professional acting career at 6, explains what others were doing in their 20s, he was doing at 13. In other words, he grew up fast ... so why the criticism?

If you're unfamiliar -- their relationship has been talked about for a long time ... especially considering when they first met and how old Aaron was. They crossed paths in 2008 while she was working on 'Nowhere Boy,' which he auditioned for. Aaron was around 17 back then.

Obviously, they stayed in touch, 'cause he married this woman a few years later in 2012, when he was barely 21. Since then, they've had 2 daughters ... plus, he's the stepfather of her other kids.

Anyway ... ATJ also opens up about the protectiveness he feels for Sam, saying that if some things don't click between them, he feels responsible.

And, on the issue of their 24-year age difference ... Aaron says in this new interview that how people perceive his personal life doesn't bother him, because he's just trying to balance family, work and mundane stuff like dentist appointments.

He might need to level up his juggling skills, 'cause word on the street is he's been handed the chance to be the next James Bond!

Play video content TMZ Studios