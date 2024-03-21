Kate Middleton Saga Highlights Lack of Public Trust in Royal Family

Play video content TMZ Studios

Kate Middleton's recent health struggles have the world questioning every new image of the princess ... and it's highlighting the absolute loss of trust in the British monarchy as a whole.

We spoke with numerous insiders and experts for our new documentary "TMZ Investigates: Where is Kate Middleton?" -- airing at 9 PM/8 central Thursday on FOX -- and they all agree that a loss of faith is what's sparked so many theories.

David Jorgenson -- a senior reporter for The Washington Post -- told us the video TMZ obtained of Kate walking around this past weekend in Windsor immediately set off alarm bells for some because the Palace hadn't communicated with the people, breeding mistrust.

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Ellie Hall chalks up the myriad conspiracies to Kate's totally altered appearance -- pointing to her sunglasses, hair, and face as specifically changed features.

Piers Morgan flat out says the Palace shot itself in the foot by releasing that heavily edited photo on Mother's Day in a failed attempt to make us believe Kate's doing just fine.

As it's played out ... the exact opposite has happened, and people are more concerned than ever about the Princess of Wales.

With the floodgates opened ... we break down just about every image accused of being fake -- including a deep dive on that infamous Mother's Day pic. It all adds up to the undeniable fact the public doesn't trust the Palace's "official" narratives anymore.

