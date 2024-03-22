Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement Interrupts NCAA Tournament Game

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kate Middleton Cancer Announcement Interrupts NCAA Tourney Game

3/22/2024 11:42 AM PT
Even the college basketball world took a momentary pause to digest Kate Middleton's cancer announcement on Friday ... with CBS interrupting its NCAA tournament coverage to bring the news to fans.

With around five minutes remaining in the FAU vs. Northwestern game ... Norah O'Donnell came on the screen to inform CBS' audience that Middleton had just revealed she's been diagnosed with cancer.

The broadcast then played around 30 seconds of Middleton's video explaining her prognosis.

BREAKING THE NEWS
O'Donnell spoke on camera for roughly a minute more ... before the network resumed its planned coverage of the big hoops game.

Owls and Wildcats supporters didn't miss a second of in-game action ... as a lengthy timeout had been called on the floor during the special report.

FAU vs Northwestern
Northwestern went on to secure the win in overtime, beating FAU, 77-65, in the extra period.

