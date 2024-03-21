Kate Middleton's Surgery Might Not Have Gone As Planned, Experts Say

Play video content TMZ Studios

Kate Middleton's sudden disappearance has some experts suspecting things might've gone awry in the operating room when she went under the knife ... and the theory's interesting.

We spoke with Dr. George Crawford for our new doc, 'Where Is Kate Middleton?,' and he weighs in on the speculation that the Princess of Wales may have undergone something like a hysterectomy ... one possibility many have floated following her January procedure.

If that is, indeed, what she went through ... he breaks down how those normally go in terms of planning and actual operating -- telling us it's possible things can sometimes go sideways.

In the case of a patient experiencing adhesions or scar tissue, Dr. Crawford says it's not uncommon for extra organs to be removed out of necessity ... although, we're not certain this applies to Kate. He's simply theorizing on why she might've been hospitalized for so long.

Ditto for Piers Morgan ... who tells us he's spoken with a source who claims doctors may have found an issue during whatever surgery she had planned -- which might explain the lengthy hospital stay. He says he doesn't know what her original surgery was for.

Remember ... Piers also weighed in on Kate's appearance in the Mother's Day photo that Kensington Palace tried to pass as authentic -- telling us he'd heard Kate was quite thin in the wake of her surgery, and that she didn't look the way she did in that notorious pic.

3/16/24 TMZ / The Sun

As you're well aware, in addition to her 2-week hospital stay, Kate's been MIA from the public eye for nearly 3 months, fueling a whole load of wild conspiracies and theories about her whereabouts -- and her Mother's Day Photoshop mishap only added fuel to the fire.

Even the video TMZ obtained of Kate and William -- the first clear sighting of her since Xmas -- out shopping last week was picked apart ... so it's fair to say the whole thing has unraveled as one of the biggest royal scandals and mysteries since the Princess Diana days.