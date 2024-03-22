Oakland’s Jack Gohlke Hits Full-Court Shot After Wild Upset Win Over Kentucky
Oakland’s Jack Gohlke Hits Full-Court Shot At Practice ... Still Can't Miss!!!
3/22/2024 4:10 PM PT
NC State might wanna triple team Jack Gohlke in their second round matchup of the NCAA tournament … 'cause Oakland's March Madness hero simply cannot miss -- nailing a full-court shot at practice!!
Gohlke drained 10 three-pointers en route to the Golden Grizzlies' first tourney win in school history on Thursday ... helping No. 14 Oakland get the upset win over No. 3 Kentucky.
The hot streak continued on Friday ... with the sharp shooter pulling up from the opposite baseline and connecting on the loooooooooong three-point attempt.
Luckily, Gohlke's teammate, Evan Solomon, was recording the whole thing ... and the dude celebrated by yelling and chest-bumping his squad.
"That's a good sign," someone is heard saying in the video ... and it could be bad news for the Wolfpack.
Gohlke oozed confidence following the Grizzlies' huge 80-76 win ... saying he knew his team would be able to pull it off.
"I know they have draft picks, and I know I’m not going to the NBA … but on any given I can compete with those type of guys and our team can compete with those type of guys," Gohlke said after the win.
"That’s why I say we're not a Cinderella."
They may not be a Cinderella ... but even Disney couldn't write a better story.